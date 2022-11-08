Later this week, Wizkid plans to return to music after 2020’s Made In Lagos, with his fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego, set to debut on Friday, November 11.

The Nigerian singer has plans to perform the upcoming project during his Apple Music Live show that will be appearing later this month. The 13-track album is set to include features from Arya Starr, Shenseea, Skepta, Don Toliver, and more.

This past September, Big Wiz dropped his first solo single of the year, “Bad To Me,” which is expected to be featured on the album. The singer finally released the long-anticipated tracklist for the upcoming project on Monday evening via Instagram.

The “Essence” singer has been going nonstop prepping for the release of his forthcoming album, from headlining at festivals such as Rolling Loud Toronto and the Lost In Riddim Afrobeats Music Festival with Burna Boy, to performing at The Roots Picnic this past summer and headlining at Madison Square Garden later this month.

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Money And Love”

2. “Balance”

3. “Bad To Me”

4. “Sugar” Feat. Ayra Starr

5. “Everyday”

6. “Slip And Slide” Feat. SkilliBeng and Shenseea

7. “Deep”

8. “Flower Pads”

9. “Wow” Feat. Skepta and Naira Marley

10. “Pressure”

11. “Plenty Loving”

12. “Special” Feat. Don Toliver

13. “Frames (Who’s Gonna Know)”

More Love, Less Ego is out 11/11 via StarboyEntertainment/Sony Music International/RCA Records. Pre-save it here.