wizkid.jpg
Getty Image
Music

Wizkid’s ‘More Love, Less Ego’: All The Info To Know, Including The Release Date, Tracklist, And More

by: Twitter

Later this week, Wizkid plans to return to music after 2020’s Made In Lagos, with his fifth studio album, More Love, Less Ego, set to debut on Friday, November 11.

The Nigerian singer has plans to perform the upcoming project during his Apple Music Live show that will be appearing later this month. The 13-track album is set to include features from Arya Starr, Shenseea, Skepta, Don Toliver, and more.

This past September, Big Wiz dropped his first solo single of the year, “Bad To Me,” which is expected to be featured on the album. The singer finally released the long-anticipated tracklist for the upcoming project on Monday evening via Instagram.

The “Essence” singer has been going nonstop prepping for the release of his forthcoming album, from headlining at festivals such as Rolling Loud Toronto and the Lost In Riddim Afrobeats Music Festival with Burna Boy, to performing at The Roots Picnic this past summer and headlining at Madison Square Garden later this month.

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Money And Love”
2. “Balance”
3. “Bad To Me”
4. “Sugar” Feat. Ayra Starr
5. “Everyday”
6. “Slip And Slide” Feat. SkilliBeng and Shenseea
7. “Deep”
8. “Flower Pads”
9. “Wow” Feat. Skepta and Naira Marley
10. “Pressure”
11. “Plenty Loving”
12. “Special” Feat. Don Toliver
13. “Frames (Who’s Gonna Know)”

More Love, Less Ego is out 11/11 via StarboyEntertainment/Sony Music International/RCA Records. Pre-save it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
×