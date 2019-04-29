Update: According to a statement given by Woodstock representatives to The Poughkeepsie Journal, the festival may not be cancelled after all: “Woodstock 50 vehemently denies the festival’s cancellation and legal remedy will (be) sought.”

It turns out that not every generation has their Woodstock. The Woodstock 50 celebration, announced earlier this year, has officially been canceled.

The festival was slated to take place in Watkins Glen, NY this August. Scheduled headliners included The Killers, Chance The Rapper, and Jay-Z. Although not in the same location, the festival was meant to be a 50th-anniversary celebration of the original Woodstock festival, which took place in the summer of 1969. Officials with Dentsu Aegis Network, which is funding the festival, released the following statement, as Billboard reports.

“It’s a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements. We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival. But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees.”

The statement went on, “As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.”