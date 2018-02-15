Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A couple weeks ago, Wye Oak announced that The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, the band’s sixth album and the follow-up to 2016’s Tween, is coming out on April 6th via Merge Records. They also shared a title track, an exciting and propulsive indie rock track that’s a marked step forward for the group. Now they’ve followed that up with a new video for the song, which was filmed in the visually striking desert landscape of New Mexico’s White Sands National Monument and very much fits in with the aesthetic of the album cover.

The band says of the video:

“We went to the desert. It might seem hot, but it was actually cold. What is the point of all this? You’ll never outrun yourself. The past is always at your heels.”

The theme of the clip falls in line with how the album has previously been described, as “[pursuing] a litany of modern malaises, each of its dozen tracks diligently addressing a new conflict and pinning it against walls of sound, with the song’s subject and shape inextricably and ingeniously linked.” The duo is addressing some heady topics with this record, and as they’ve proven so far, the music itself is just as ambitious.

Watch the video above, and learn more about the album and the band’s upcoming tour dates here.