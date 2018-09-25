Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The last time we got new music from Yaeji was on 2017’s EP2, unless you count her remixes, like the fantastic one she just did for Charli XCX’s “Focus.” Either way, Yaeji is back with a new song, and it continues the trend of excellent she established on her most recent release.

“One More” is an airy and gentle song with a subtle but propulsive beat. The track is a personal one for Yaeji, who says she “needed to write this song to understand what was happening around me”:

“‘One More (한번만더)’ is a track I started while experiencing deep growing pains. I felt lost in my life’s quick change of pace and betrayed by someone I trusted. I needed to write this song to understand what was happening around me. Throughout the next few months, I kept revisiting the track, adding and taking away bits, changing the synth completely, rewriting a part of the lyrics — it was a constantly changing piece that documented the process of my transformation. Listening to the earliest version of the song through its evolution, I remembered the times I was confused or angry, processed those feelings, understood my pains, and finally felt like I gained a bit of control over it all. ‘One More’ is about enduring and coming to terms with pain until you have the strength to forgive and move on.”

There’s no word yet on whether the new song means Yaeji has a new release on the horizon, but hopefully there’s more to come. In the meantime, listen to “One More” above.