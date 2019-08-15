YBN Cordae‘s debut album The Lost Boy is making waves with its thoughtful blend of introspective nostalgia and rebellious rap raging, turning the young Maryland upstart into a surefire superstar. To keep the momentum going, he released his latest video, “Broke As F*ck,” which adeptly illustrates both aspects of his standout debut with direction by Josh Forman.

In the first half of “Broke As F*ck,” Cordae and some companions try to get a five-finger discount at a local convenience store, but things go south when Cordae’s friends make a mad dash out the door and the clerk takes matters into his own hands. While Cordae’s partners get away, the lost boy isn’t so lucky, catching a shot to the back before waking up in a dreamlike scene on a mountain trail taken straight from his album’s cover. The beat switch on the song corresponds with this scene as Cordae wanders past a sign reading “The Lost Boy” with way markers pointing out different paths for him to take.

“Broke As F*ck” is the fourth video from the album, following the two videos for “Have Mercy” and the Chance The Rapper-featuring “Bad Idea.” Cordae continues to blow up in the wake of his album’s release, delivering a standout performance in the XXL Freshman Cypher and burning down the stage at Real Street Fest. It’s only a matter of time until the lost boy finds himself at the top.

The Lost Boy is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

