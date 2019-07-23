Getty Image

YBN Cordae jumped into the mainstream music scene in 2018 with his remix of Eminem’s “My Name Is”, which was released alongside a WordStarHipHop exclusive video via YouTube. In addition, another remix of J. Cole’s “1985” caught the attention of those in mainstream music circles. Lastly, YBN Cordae’s LA Leakers freestyle stamped him as one of the most talented up-and-coming lyricists of his generation.

A year later, YBN Cordae was part of XXL’s 2019 Freshman Class, a year after YBN Nahmir. To this day, YBN Cordae still includes his “My Name Is” in his setlist. The NYC crowd he recently performed the song to can be seen fully engaged in the video below listening to the rapper spit, waving their arms from side to side. YBN Cordae attempts to unify his fans, black and white. The rapper directs “white people” in the crowd to put their hands in the air, then directs “Black people” to do the same.

“Why Everybody change on me while I remain the same?” YBN Cordae said to the crowd, rapping his “My Name Is” freestyle. “That’s why I’m bringing Major Payne like motherf*cking Damon Wayans. And now you chickens is toast, this ain’t Raising Cane’s. It’s clear we wasn’t raised the same, rappers lame with fame.”

The crowd can be heard reacting enthusiastically after almost every bar that YBN Cordae spits. Cordae’s debut album, The Lost Boy, releases this Friday, July 26 via Art@War/Atlantic Records.

