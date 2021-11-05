During Donald Trump’s time in the White House, Ye (then known as Kanye West) received a lot of flak for his support of the president. Now, it turns out he still has positive feelings about the much-maligned former POTUS.

In an eventful new interview on the Drink Champs podcast, Ye’s support of Trump, which hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN thought was a thing of the past, was mentioned, and Ye said, “I still got a red hat on today, I’ll let y’all know that. I might not got it on, but I’ll let y’all know where I stand.”

This comes after Ye’s own (failed) campaign for president, during which he distanced himself from Trump. In a July 2020 interview, he said, “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview.” In that same conversation, he offered praise for Trump, saying, “Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation.” He also said of his reasoning for wearing the red hat, “One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

Watch the full Drink Champs episode with Ye below.