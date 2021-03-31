There’s growing tension between executives and staff members at YouTube’s headquarters, and at the center of it all is YG’s track “Meet The Flockers.” The song can be found on his beloved debut album, My Krazy Life, which he released back in 2014. On it, the Compton rapper speaks about breaking into the home of a Chinese family, which he says is a perfect target for a robbery. “You find a house and scope it out/ Find a Chinese neighborhood ’cause they don’t believe in bank accounts,” he raps. It’s comments like these that have caused some YouTube staffers to ask that it be removed.

So far YouTube’s executives have decided against removing the video from the platform. In an email sent to their staff members, which was shared by Bloomberg, the administrators explained their decision. “We find this video to be highly offensive and understand it is painful for many to watch, including many in Trust & Safety and especially given the ongoing violence against the Asian community,” they said. “While we debated this decision at length amongst our policy experts, we made the difficult decision to leave the video up to enforce our policy consistently and avoid setting a precedent that may lead to us having to remove a lot of other music on YouTube.”