Who Is Opening YG, Tyga, And Saweetie’s ‘Str8 To The Club Tour?’

This week, YG, Tyga, and Saweetie launch their Str8 To The Club Tour in Sacramento, before heading north to San Francisco then taking over arenas in Las Vegas, Tucson, Tacoma, Vancouver, and more. The trio will be joined by three openers: Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensei, and DJ Vision. The tour will likely offer fans a preview of Tyga and YG’s upcoming joint album , as well as Saweetie’s long-delayed debut , along with a look at some of California’s hottest up-and-coming artists. So…

DJ Vision is a Los Angeles-based DJ who has mainly supported OhGeesy as his tour DJ, accompanying him on his 2022 Geezyworld Tour, as well as touring with YG on The Red Cup Tour with OhGeesy, and YG’s 4Hunnid artists Day Sulan, and D3SZN. The earliest tour on his social media is YG’s F*ck Donald Trump Tour in 2016, which featured Kamaiyah, RJ (aka RJMrLA), and Sad Boy.

Kamaiyah

Kamaiyah is an interesting addition to the lineup because of the history between her and YG. After garnering a strong reception for her 2016 mixtape A Good Night In The Ghetto, she signed with 4Hunnid Records as one of YG’s first artists with distribution through Interscope. However, after her debut album was delayed multiple times, she left both labels in a rather contentious split. It appears the two are back on better terms now that Yaya is back independent. She has continued to release new music, dropping her most recent full-length album, Oakland Nights, in 2020, and an EP, Diving Timing, last year. She has released a steady stream of new singles in 2023, including “Shot Callin’,” “All Night,” and “Heat Warning.”

Wallie The Sensei

Wallie The Sensei is a newer artist from — where else? — Compton, who dropped his debut album, Golden Child, in 2021, following up in 2022 with Here 2 Stay. He approaches rap with the contemporary melodic flow popular with fellow Hub City natives like Roddy Ricch and Kalan.FrFr, crooning about the heartbreak of growing up knee-deep in hood politics. According to an early bio on local rap blog Rosecrans Ave. (what up, Vic!), his goal is to provide a positive outlook and guidance for those stuck in similar situations — hence the “sensei” in his stage name. On Instagram, he’s tagged himself a “Hope Dealer,” and his music certainly seems to offer a sliver of silver lining amid the emotional catharsis.