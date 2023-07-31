Saweetie Doesn’t Mind Nicki Minaj Being ‘Inspired’ By Her ‘Icy Girl, Icy World’ Sample On ‘Barbie World’

Rap’s current sample-mania phase has produced some duds and some jams, but it has also seen some minor controversy as rappers go after the same sample. This turned out to be the case with one of rap’s early modern it-girls, Saweetie, and the godmother of the present generation, Nicki Minaj, when both employed the same sample of Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl.”

Saweetie, who first teased her version, “Icy Girl, Icy World,” during an Instagram Live stream, found herself getting scooped when Nicki teamed up with rap’s latest it-girl Ice Spice for “Barbie World,” which wound up getting placed on the soundtrack for the Barbie movie. The controversy deepened when Jason Martin (formerly known as Problem) revealed that Saweetie’s version was initially sent to Nicki, who turned it down only to pop up on the soundtrack later with a different co-star.

Now, Saweetie herself has chimed in on the dust-up, telling Power 106 Los Angeles’ Justin Credible that she still intends to release her version, despite everything. In the interview, she points out that what happened isn’t uncommon in the recording industry, as songs often pass through several hands before being released, and sometimes, the original artist can get lost in the shuffle.

She’s unbothered, though, saying, “I love to inspire, that’s my purpose here, and they look bomb as f*ck in the video. So it’s just like ‘Okay, bitch, I see you!’ Mine still coming out though. Stay tuned. I’m saving it for a very special moment.” She also told Justin Credible that she’s changing the title of her long-awaited debut album after realizing that Pretty Bitch Music is her “movement” (also, probably not as marketable as any of the other branding she’s come up with over the past five years).

In the meantime, Saweetie, who just released a double single for her birthday consisting of “Birthday” and “Shot O’ Clock” (which, funnily enough, is also based on a popular ’90s hit, the DNA remix of Suzanne Vega’s “Tom’s Diner”), is gearing up for a tour with her new boo, YG, and Tyga as the two Compton rappers promote their upcoming joint project.

Watch Saweetie’s interview with Power 106 above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.