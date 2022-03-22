Young Dolph’s Murder Suspect Was Reportedly Attacked In Jail

Less than a week after Young Dolph’s autopsy results showed that the Memphis rapper was shot 22 times with a Draco AK-47 assault-style machine pistol, one of his murder suspects has been attacked in jail. According to a TMZ report, alleged shooter Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson was on the phone in the visitation room of Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail when a fellow inmate walked past him and punched him in the head.

Johnson and Cornelius Smith are both in custody as the alleged shooters in the case who drove past the Makeda’s Cookies shop that Young Dolph was at and opened fire from their Mercedes Benz. Another suspect, Shundale Barnett, was mistakenly released from police custody and is still at large. While there are also two other “persons of interest” in the case, Johnson claims he’s innocent and has been behind bars for the November 17th murder since his arrest in January.

The lawyer for Justin Johnson got in touch with TMZ to outline the incident, and the report says that no motive is known. Considering what Johnson is in jail for to begin with, it’s an easy guess that he is not a well-liked figure in the jail. Photos linking Johnson to Dolph surfaced shortly before his arrest in January and Johnson apparently shot a music video in the past at the house where the murder getaway card was found. The latter seems like very circumstantial evidence, but for now Johnson remains at Shelby County Jail.