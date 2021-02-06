With only a handful of singles to his name, Young Rog teamed up with Summer Walker for the laid-back anthem “Bullsh*t.” Alongside the song’s release, the two got together to film a captivating video, which even includes a special cameo from Rog’s dog Zeus.

Directed by Mac Grant, the visual sees the LVRN labelmates seeking a drama-free relationship. “I really wish you’d hear me from a different side / But there’s no tellin’ you nothing bеcause you always right,” Walker sings.

About the collaboration, Young Rog praised Walker’s talent in a statement to Complex: “Summer was honestly amazing and for real, for real, I think her voice over any beat makes records sit in another dimension. Great records definitely come with good team effort and it’s really a blessing to be working with [her].”

Despite the circumstances, 2020 was a busy year for Walker. Along with confirming her pregnancy and showing off her glowing baby bump, the singer broke ground on her own record label Ghetto Earth Records, an imprint of Interscope. After launching the label, Walker’s first signee was singer/songwriter NO1-NOAH, who collaborated with Walker both on Over It and Life On Earth. “I came up with Ghetto Earth because earth is ghetto,” she said about the endeavor. “I don’t wanna be controlling over my artist’s music. I want them to be fully involved in everything they put out. I’m just here to support and help them get to wherever it is they’re trying to go in life.”

Watch Young Rog and Summer Walker’s “Bullsh*t” video above.