Summer Walker has been busy this year. Not only did the singer drop the new EP Life On Earth and share a deluxe version of her breakout record Over It, but she also recently confirmed she’s pregnant. Now, Walker returns with another exciting announcement: she’s officially launching her own record label.

Walker unveiled her label Ghetto Earth Records Wednesday, a joint venture with Interscope. Alongside the official news, Walker shared that her label’s first signee is singer/songwriter NO1-NOAH, who collaborated with Walker both on Over It and Life On Earth.

Explaining the imprint’s name, Walker said, “I came up with Ghetto Earth because earth is ghetto. I don’t wanna be controlling over my artist’s music. I want them to be fully involved in everything they put out. I’m just here to support and help them get to wherever it is they’re trying to go in life.”

NO1-NOAH expressed his anticipation about joining Walker’s team, saying the singer understands his vision, “I’m excited to show people my music, and what I have to offer. I feel like being on Summer’s team, Ghetto Earth Records, is the right home for me to be as creative as possible as an artist. She’s really understanding of what a true artist is, as she is one herself. I’m free to create here and it’s always a great feeling as an artist to be able to make music for a team that gets the sound that you’re trying to create.”

New music coming this week pic.twitter.com/jKuSS9e9O5 — NO1 (@no1) December 7, 2020

Interscope Records’ Nicole Wyskoarko echoed NO1-NOAH’s statement, pointing to Walker’s talent as an artists and entrepreneur. “Summer is a true visionary. She’s writing her own rules as one of the most talented artists in R&B music today and is now adding entrepreneur to her vast repertoire,” Wyskoarko said. “Summer brings an unapologetically outspoken and empowering voice to Ghetto Earth and a radically different and much-needed perspective to developing emerging talent such as NO1-NOAH. We are thrilled that Summer has chosen Interscope as Ghetto Earth’s partner and home.”