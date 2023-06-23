Music

Young Thug And Drake Remind Everyone That They Haven’t Left On Their New Song, ‘Parade On Cleveland’

Young Thug has released his new album, Business Is Business tonight (June 23). On the album, which he dropped from jail, Thugger is joined by a set of heavy hitters, including Nate Ruess, Lil Uzi Vert, and Drake. The latter joins him on a track called “Parade On Cleveland.”

On the track, Thug and Drake show off their vocal chops, delivering smooth sounds over an R&B-influenced beat. Drake opens the song, making it known that “Soon as I’m fresh out the box like a Tic-Tac / We having sex soon as I get my b*tch back / It ain’t gonna be sexy when I get my lick back.”

Before Thug’s verse, a voice recording indicating that a phone call is coming in from Cobb County Adult Detention Facility plays. Thug then rests fans assured that he will be home soon.

“Hands down / Yeah, the big dog coming back / Think you good?…Pants down, you smoking crack,” he raps.

On the outro, Thug repeats the phrase “business is business,” setting the overall mood for the hotly-anticipated album.

You can see the “Parade On Cleveland” lyric video above.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

