Young Thug has released his new album, Business Is Business tonight (June 23). On the album, which he dropped from jail, Thugger is joined by a set of heavy hitters, including Nate Ruess, Lil Uzi Vert, and Drake. The latter joins him on a track called “Parade On Cleveland.”

On the track, Thug and Drake show off their vocal chops, delivering smooth sounds over an R&B-influenced beat. Drake opens the song, making it known that “Soon as I’m fresh out the box like a Tic-Tac / We having sex soon as I get my b*tch back / It ain’t gonna be sexy when I get my lick back.”

Before Thug’s verse, a voice recording indicating that a phone call is coming in from Cobb County Adult Detention Facility plays. Thug then rests fans assured that he will be home soon.

“Hands down / Yeah, the big dog coming back / Think you good?…Pants down, you smoking crack,” he raps.

On the outro, Thug repeats the phrase “business is business,” setting the overall mood for the hotly-anticipated album.

You can see the “Parade On Cleveland” lyric video above.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.