Young Thug is set to release his project Business Is Business tonight, but its release is through unfortunate circumstances for the rapper. For a little over a year now, the rapper has been locked up on racketeering and conspiracy charges connected to his YSL collective, which prosecutors believe is a gang organization. As a result, Thug’s musical releases since then have been limited to features alongside names like Metro Boomin, Yeat, Rae Sremmurd, and others. Now, all of that is going to change with the release of Business Is Business.

The project was first announced with a countdown timer that Young Thug, Metro Boomin, and others posted on their social media pages. Hours before the timer finished, Thug and Metro, as well as Drake, shared the artwork for Business Is Business, and now we have the tracklist. Business Is Business arrives with 15 songs and features from Drake, Future, Travis Scott, Yak Gotti, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Bslime, Lil Got It, and Nate Ruess.

You can check out the Business Is Business tracklist below.

1. “Parade On Cleveland“ Feat. Drake

2. “Money On The Dresser“

3. “Gucci Grocery Bag“

4. “Cars Bring Me Out“ Feat. Future

5. “Wit Da Racks“ Feat. 21 Savage, Travis Scott & Yak Gotti

6. “Uncle M“

7. “Abracadabra“ Feat. Travis Scott

8. “Went Thru It“

9. “Oh U Went“ Feat. Drake

10. “Want Me Dead“ Feat. 21 Savage

11. “Hellcat Kenny“ Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

12. “Mad Dog“

13. “Jonesboro“

14.“ Hoodie“ Featt. Bslime & Lil Gotit

15. “Global Access“ Featt. Nate Ruess

