As of today, it’s been about two years since Young Thug released a project with that being his fall 2021 effort Punk. Since then, we’ve heard him on albums from the likes of Metro Boomin, Gunna, Future, Lil Baby, Yeat, and others, but outside of that, Thug’s career has been stunted by his spring 2022 arrest. He, along with other members of his YSL collective, were arrested on racketeering and conspiracy charges. Now, for the first time since that arrest, it appears that the music world will get a new body of work from Young Thug.

Business is Business. pic.twitter.com/dmam2bdOXj — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) June 23, 2023

The rumored project appears to be titled Business Is Business thanks to posts on Young Thug’s social media pages. The project was first announced last week with a countdown, and with just a few hours left on it, we now have the artwork for Business Is Business. Posted by Thug, Metro Boomin, and Drake, the artwork depicts Young Thug seated in a chair with his body turned to face the camera. Beside him on each side are four men who are facing frontward.

BUSINESS IS BUSINESS AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE TONIGHT!! YOU CAN’T STOP WHAT GOD HAS PLANNED!! #FREETWIN I LOVE YOU BRO 🤞🏾💼🤝🏾@youngthug pic.twitter.com/koXHe5qyWn — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) June 22, 2023

Metro Boomin and Drake also shared the Business Is Business artwork with Metro writing, “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE TONIGHT!! YOU CAN’T STOP WHAT GOD HAS PLANNED!! #FREETWIN I LOVE YOU BRO.” Drake wrote on Instagram, “you owe me this time… midnight @thuggerthugger1.” Young Thug’s Instagram page replied to Drake’s post, writing, “U will be paid.”

Business Is Business

