Young Thug Criticizes Pusha T Again For Using His Pop Smoke Feature To Continue Dissing Drake

Young Thug is not through with Pusha T, with whom he shared an unpleasant exchange yesterday when a leaked record featuring them both revealed Pusha using the opportunity to once again diss Drake. While Thug doesn’t seem to care all that much about Pusha’s ongoing feud with the Canadian star, Thug definitely took issue with Push’s chosen forum — a song recorded for the deluxe version of late Brooklyn artist Pop Smoke’s debut album. Now, Thug is continuing to air his grievances with Pusha’s antics via his Instagram Story, captured below by gossip monger DJ Akademiks.

In the video, Thug gives jabs to Pusha’s verse on the leaked track and wonders why the older rapper didn’t just reserve those bars for his original Drake diss, “The Story Of Adidon.” “First of all, your verse was ‘seven days,’ if you know what I mean,” Thug snipes. “That motherf*cker weak. Second of all, you already done went crazy the first time, so it ain’t nothin’ but a sucka going on double takes, triple takes and quadruple takes. You should have just got all of that out on the first song when you put the first song out.”

But soon enough, Thug gets to the thrust of his argument: that using Pop Smoke’s debut album to draw attention is a bad business move and disrespectful to Pop’s memory. “You didn’t even have to do all that,” he says. “You just feel like you wouldn’t get enough views on your own sh*t, so you came and put some bullsh*t on a whole ‘nother n**** — who’s resting in peace — music. Trying to f*ck up a n**** whole vibe ’cause you feel like it’s the perfect platform. Thug, Gunna, and Pop Smoke. ‘This is the perfect platform to go at this n**** ass’… Do that sh*t on your own song!”

The back-and-forth between the two drove even more debate about Drake and Pusha’s feud on Twitter yesterday and it doesn’t appear that it’ll slow up anytime soon.

Watch Thug’s video above.

