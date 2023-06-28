Back in 2021, Young Thug had a concert at the New York Fairgrounds that was canceled after allegedly not being promoted fairly, according to HipHopDX. This resulted in a lawsuit from the promoters, who claimed it failed because of “racial animus,” against the State of New York, per The New York Law Journal.

“Defendants’ failure to fulfill their contractual obligations was allegedly grounded on racial animus toward plaintiffs, to the race of Young Thug, to the concert, and to the perceived race of the anticipated concertgoers,” the publication stated.

Since then, US District Judge Brenda Sannes allowed the State of New York to dismiss the lawsuit — claiming the state is not a person, but a corporation. This doesn’t mean it isn’t continuing, though, as HipHopDX got court documents that show the plaintiffs “filed for leave to re-file the lawsuit on additional tortious grounds.”

The publication also points out that while Young Thug isn’t directly implicated in this lawsuit, he is facing another one after failing to perform at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena last June because he was incarcerated. The concert’s promoter claimed that the $150,000 advance was never returned.

“Due to his arrest and the nature of the felony criminal charges against Williams, it was immediately apparent in May 2022 that he would not be able to perform as required in the agreement,” this lawsuit’s filing said. “To date, A-1 Concert has not received any reimbursement of the $150,000 owed to it.”

