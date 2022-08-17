Young Thug is being sued for canceling a concert at State Farm Arena. A-1 Concert Entertainment wants $150,000 after paying a deposit for a 45-minute performance on June 18. Unfortunately, Thug was unable to perform that night because he was incarcerated after being arrested on racketeering charges in May and being denied bond by a judge. A-1 says that after reaching out to Thug’s tour management, YSL Touring, they were promised a refund, but have not received one.

“To date, A-1 Concert has not received any reimbursement of the $150,000 owed to it,” the lawsuit, which was filed last week, states. Suing YSL Touring for the funds owed, the complaint also demands damages and attorneys’ fees.

In May, 28 people including Young Thug, Gunna, and Yak Gotti were charged with 56 counts of conspiring to violate Georgia’s criminal racketeering law, murder, armed robbery, drug possession, and more. Prosecutors allege that they are members of a street gang, Young Slime Life, with ties to the Bloods. Meanwhile, Young Stoner Life, or YSL, is also the name of Thug’s label, and instances of the rappers shouting out YSL in their songs were included as evidence against them, prompting a fierce debate.

Meanwhile, a trial has been set for January 2023.