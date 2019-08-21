Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Young Thug’s So Much Fun album just got more fun. Overnight, Thug replaced his second verse on the album’s third track “Ecstasy” with a 16 from his budding friend Machine Gun Kelly. A concept developed by Kanye West, Thug’s debut studio album can now be considered a living album, an album that has some of its contents changed post-release. That said, it’s important to note that The MGK version of “Ecstasy” was made available for streaming on YouTube simultaneously with the release of So Much Fun, but now the track is officially part of the album. MGK echoes the fun vibe of the album in his verse.

“I might go on tour and f*ck a daughter and a mother,” MGK raps. “Plus the drink is red like Robitussin, aye/If I get pulled over, put my coke inside your crack, yeah/We get home, I pop a pill and I’ll blow out your back, yeah.”

So Much Fun was released Friday (Thug’s birthday) via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. The album was supported by single “The London” featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott. The album is projected to debut near the top of the Billboard 200, with around 150,000 album-equivalent units sold/streamed, according to Hits Daily Double.

SO MUCH FUN. OUT NOW!!! https://t.co/yGo4IIiUIn — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 16, 2019

You can stream So Much Fun here.