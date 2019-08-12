Getty Image

Young Thug has dipped in and out of the rap game intermittently for the past two years, dropping off a handful of EPs and guest verses to keep fans sated between albums. It looks like they won’t have to wait much longer for a full-length project, though — Thug announced his new album, So Much Fun, is coming very soon. In fact, it supposedly lands this Friday, August 16, according to the Instagram post he sent two days ago with a photo of the super creative cover. The first single, “The London,” was released last week, to fans’ delight. The new album is reportedly executive produced by J. Cole.

The cover sees a green field with an outline of Young Thug’s smiling face made up of tiny, full-length photos of Thug himself. It’s a nifty effect that showcases his unique thought process and possibly hints at the fact it’s his first solo studio album since 2017’s Beautiful Thugger Girls. Since then, he’s also released a collaborative album with Future, Super Slimey, a pair of EPs, Hear No Evil and On The Run, and helmed a group compilation for his label, YSL Records, titled Slime Language and featuring Gunna, Lil Duke, Strick, and the rest of Young Thug’s YSL associates.

So Much Fun is due Friday, August 16 via YSL, 300 Entertainment, and Atlantic Records.

