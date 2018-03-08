Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For the better part of the last four years, New York singer-songwriter Susannah Cutler has performed under the name Yours Are The Only Ears, all the while self-releasing a series of singles and EPs under the moniker. Finally, after working through personal emotional turmoil and enrolling at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, Cutler is ready to share with the world Knock Hard, the debut full-length album from Yours Are The Only Ears, which is set for a May release.

Today, we are happy to be exclusively premiering the video for “Seeds,” the lead single from the record that depicts Cutler alone in a bedroom, embodying liminality as she tries to navigate a period of internal romantic confusion.

“‘Seeds’ was written several years ago after choosing to drop out of art school in Baltimore and move back in with my parents in Manhattan,” Cutler says of the track. “I was lost and in a relationship that I knew wasn’t right for me. I wrote it in an attempt to reconcile what I was feeling and the emptiness of not wanting to love someone back. I decided to include it on the album because it felt pertinent to the feelings I was experiencing of having to start over.” Check out the video for “Seeds,” which was directed by Allyssa Yohana, above.

Knock Hard is out 5/11 on Team Love Records. Pre-order it here.