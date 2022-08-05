YouTube is in some hot water after a lawsuit was filed by Pirate Monitor. Composer Maria Schneider claims the platform plays favorites when it comes to permitting powerful copyright owners to block or monetize unauthorized uses of their content, but the same does not apply to “ordinary owners.” YouTube claimed the lawsuit was inaccurate and inadequate evidence was provided, in the hopes the case would be thrown out. Sadly, Judge James Donato did not oblige.

Donato describes YouTube’s arguments as “unavailing” and “not well taken.” Thus, the case goes on. On a larger scale, this affects far more than just Pirate Monitor and Schneider. The composer says the application forces songwriters and rights holders of similar stature to endure an arduous process in order to monitor infringement. As a result, some offenders slip through the cracks.

YouTube believes they have done nothing wrong, citing over $100 million spent on developing “industry-leading tools” to hinder piracy and even countersued Pirate Monitor last year for deceptive behavior used to gain access to Content ID. While that is a whole other case in itself, with a rejected motion to dismiss in the initial case, this process will go on with major ramifications for all YouTube creators, composers, etc.

There is currently no comment from YouTube’s parent company Alphabet.