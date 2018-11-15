RCA Records

Since Zayn dropped his solo debut album Mind Of Mine in 2016, he’s released a good handful of singles, but what he hasn’t shared is an official announcement about the title or release date of his second album. Regardless, the new music continues to flow, and today, he’s shared a new collaboration with Nicki Minaj called “No Candle No Light,” which incorporates influences from tropical house but with a harder-hitting beat.

Zayn has yet to formally announce the follow-up to Mind Of Mine, but it would seem that the record is finished, and has been for some time. In a recent interview, Zayn said the album has been delayed for promotional reasons: “We were meant to be releasing around February, March time, but a lot of it comes down to what promotion I’m willing to do. It’s a progression of my age, of my experience.” He also wrote on Twitter recently about the album’s release date, saying, “I hear you guys… I know you want a date for the album and I do too. The label is holding me back but I promise I am doing everything I can to get my music to you. Thank you… You will hear from me soon.”

Listen to “No Candle No Light” above.