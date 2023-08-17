It has been a little over a year since we last saw ZelooperZ grace the UPROXX Sessions stage, and today, we see him take on another of his off-kilter, avant-garde underground rap tracks, “Cyborg.” Rapping in a stream of consciousness over a thundering, triumphant beat, the Detroit native cuts through the chaos with a laconic flow that highlights his go-against-the-grain music-making philosophy.

The Bruiser Brigade member is a couple of months removed from his Traptastic tour, which saw him hit the Pacific Northwest, Los Angeles, Texas, New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago before wrapping up in his hometown at the legendary venue, Shelter. Since his last UPROXX Sessions appearance, he has released a pair of projects: January EP Might Not Make It and the March full-length Microphone Fiend, which featured appearances from 454, Jessie Robbie, and Young Coco, and on which you can find “Cyborg.”

Watch ZelooperZ’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Cyborg” above.

