Earlier this month, Adele took to London’s Palladium to tape her ITV concert special An Audience With Adele. The program aired over the weekend and during it, Adele had an emotional reunion with one of her favorite childhood teachers.

Adele was surprised by her English teacher and burst into tears. #AnAudienceWithAdele pic.twitter.com/cBbh6ewbjX — Adele Daily (@adeledailymedia) November 21, 2021

From the audience, actress Emma Thompson asked Adele if there was anybody from her childhood who had a lasting impact on here and Adele was quick to respond by citing Ms. McDonald, who was her English teacher at London’s Chestnut Grove Academy. Adele credited the educator with getting her into literature and her voice started to waver as she continued, “She was so bloody cool, so engaging. She really made us care and we knew that she cared about us. […] She was just bloody cool and so relatable and likeable that I really looked forward to my English lessons.”

McDonald then revealed herself in the crowd, which moved Adele to tears. The two met on stage and hugged as McDonald told Adele, “I’m so proud of you.” Adele exclaimed, “I didn’t know that you were coming!” Through tears, she added, “You look exactly the same.” McDonald then said, “Thank you for remembering me,” to which Adele responded, “Oh my God. No, you really, you really did change my life.”

It was a moving moment, so check it out above.