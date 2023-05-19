Aespa
Pop

Aespa Announce The 2023 ‘SYNK: Hyper Line World Tour’

Aespa is on a roll. In February, the group gave a memorable performance at their debut concerts in Seoul, which prepared them for their upcoming slot at Governors Ball. Earlier this month, they shared their new mini-album called My World. Now, even more is to come.

It looks like fans have other opportunities to catch them live this year. Aespa announced today (May 19) that they’ll be hitting stages in Europe, the United States, and Latin America on the SYNK: Hyper Line World Tour. The run will kick off in Los Angeles in the middle of August and finish in Paris at the end of September.

Find the full tour dates below.

08/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/18 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/22 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
08/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
08/27 — Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
08/30 — Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
09/02 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
09/05 — New York, NY @ Barclays Center
09/08 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
09/11 — Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Espaço Unimed
09/14 — Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican
09/25 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
09/28 — London, UK @ The O2
09/30 — Paris, France @ Dôme de Paris

aespa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

