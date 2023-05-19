Aespa Announce The 2023 ‘SYNK: Hyper Line World Tour’

Aespa is on a roll. In February, the group gave a memorable performance at their debut concerts in Seoul, which prepared them for their upcoming slot at Governors Ball. Earlier this month, they shared their new mini-album called My World. Now, even more is to come.

It looks like fans have other opportunities to catch them live this year. Aespa announced today (May 19) that they’ll be hitting stages in Europe, the United States, and Latin America on the SYNK: Hyper Line World Tour. The run will kick off in Los Angeles in the middle of August and finish in Paris at the end of September.

Find the full tour dates below.

08/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/18 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/22 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

08/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

08/27 — Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

08/30 — Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

09/02 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/05 — New York, NY @ Barclays Center

09/08 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

09/11 — Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Espaço Unimed

09/14 — Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican

09/25 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

09/28 — London, UK @ The O2

09/30 — Paris, France @ Dôme de Paris

aespa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.