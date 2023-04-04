All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Welcome to April! It’s been so lovely being able to share some tunes I’ve been jamming to and include some new discoveries each week through this list. With each new month of this year so far, it’s seemed like it’s all really flown by. Pretty soon, we’ll be sharing our year end list… In December. Yet, that will be here too before we can even blink, so for now, grab a jump start on some pop songs that very well could be on our 2023 faves overall. Or just to brag to your friends and family about. Continue scrolling for Uproxx’s roundup of the Best New Pop music from this week.

Lauren Jauregui – “Trust Issues” Lauren Jauregui gives fans an emotional deep dive into her “Trust Issues,” on her latest song. The ballad finds her reflecting and apologizing to others for the way that her distrust from past experiences has impacted her present ones. “I was just assessing where I was at and thinking about how if I were to get into another relationship, I’d have to just be cautious and mindful because I wasn’t all the way healed yet,” she told Uproxx about the writing process. “All of my songs are pretty introspective and just figuring out how I’m feeling about things.” Charlie Puth, Dan + Shay – “That’s Not How This Works” Charlie Puth collaborated with country duo Dan + Shay for “That’s Not How This Works,” where he tries to get over a toxic relationship. He also put out a short film with the song that stars none other than Sabrina Carpenter and was teased using clips ahead of its release.

Becky G, Peso Plumo – “Chanel” Keeping in line with the breakup energy being a trend in the pop drops this week, Becky G brought on Peso Plumo for her new song, “Chanel.” After her (possibly, now former) fiancé was exposed cheating, Becky G’s disses about a love interest feel… well, interesting. Despite the duo singing about how they bought a lover expensive objects, the real-life mistakes piled up. Bebe Rexha – “Call On Me” Bebe Rexha’s “Call On Me” brings a higher, dance-inspired energy to this week’s Uproxx Pop playlist. Building off Rexha’s string of ’70s-inspired singles, like “Heart Wants What It Wants” from her forthcoming record, Bebe, this track is just about being there to lift yourself up. “I absolutely love that record every time I play it with my friends,” Rexha shared about it. “I love the empowerment; if I want somebody to satisfy me, I’m not calling anyone. I can do it myself!”

Maisie Peters – “Lost The Breakup” Peters has proven herself a serious rising powerhouse over the past year, especially as she’s gearing up to drop her new album, The Good Witch, this summer. As the second glimpse into the anticipated record, “Lost The Breakup” finds her taking a celebratory tone to bettering herself in the wake of a relationship ending. It’s an ode to someone being like, “Damn, I missed out,” at a point in time down the line — even if things feel rough right now. Khalid – “Softest Touch” Khalid is once again showing off his romantic side on “Softest Touch.” As he notes in the song, he knows a love interest has “other guys that you call,” but he doesn’t seem to be too impacted by it. It’s also rumored to be part of a longer, upcoming project from the singer.

Jisoo – “All Eyes On Me” As the only remaining member of Blackpink who had yet to make her solo debut, Jisoo had some big shoes to fill. Despite previously saying she was torn on going off on her own to make music, the wait paid off with not one, but two new singles: “Flower” and “All Eyes On Me.” While both are excellent, the latter is an upbeat dance track that is more-than-worthy of the attention she demands. Chappell Roan – “Kaleidoscope” “Here we go again / Everything is fine / I guess we could pretend we didn’t cross a line / But ever since that day / Everything has changed,” Chappell Roan sings in the opening lines of “Kaleidoscope,” backed by a gentle piano. As the track progresses, she continues to paint a picture of just how messy relationships can be — just like the shifting nature of the title’s object.