Sometimes, sad things happen, and different people cope with these events in different ways. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez recently confirmed that they have called off their engagement and ended their relationship, and it would seem that Rodriguez is pretty sad about it. That’s a natural response considering how big a part of his life his former fiancée had become, and he decided to express his grief with the help of Coldplay.

After the news of the break-up was revealed, A-Rod took to his Instagram story to express his sadness through video. In the clip, the shot pans across a table covered in framed photos of Rodriguez and/or Lopez, ending on a photo of a heart with an arrow through it drawn in sand on a beach, with the text “Jennifer + Alex” seemingly added to the image digitally. All the while, Coldplay’s “Fix You,” one of the most overtly emotional songs of the past two decades, plays in the background. Specifically, the 10-second clip features the lyrics, “When you lose something you cannot replace / Tears stream down your face.”

After some rumors from earlier this year, the now-former couple confirmed their break-up yesterday with a statement, saying, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

