Recently, Olivia Rodrigo has been spotted spending time with Louis Partridge , the 20-year-old English actor known for playing Lord Tewkesbury in the Enola Holmes movies and Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious in FX’s Pistol. This has naturally led to some dating speculation.

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge dating?

It certainly looks like it, especially after yesterday (December 13): TMZ shared photos of the two outside of a New York City gas station, and they were holding each other (with Partridge putting a hand in a spot usually reserved for somebody you’re really familiar with) and kissing.

This is the culmination of a series of sightings over the past handful of weeks. In late October, the two were seen in London, which got the dating rumors rolling. Fast-forward to earlier this month: Partridge was seen supporting Rodrigo at her NYC Jingle Ball performance on December 8. The next day, he was also spotted at the December 9 Saturday Night Live afterparty on December 9, for the episode on which Rodrigo performed as musical guest.

All that said, neither Rodrigo nor Partridge have publicly confirmed that they’re officially an item, so despite how it may seem, we do not yet know for certain that they have labeled it and are in fact dating.