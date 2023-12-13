Olivia Rodrigo‘s rapid rise from breakthrough artist to household name has been quite interesting to watch unfold. This past September, the “Vampire” hitmaker released her sophomore album, Guts, just over two years after the release of her debut album, Sour.

Though Sour is still a fairly recent project — which boasts hits like “Drivers License,” “Good 4 U,” and “Traitor” — Rodrigo admits she doesn’t feel some of her older songs have aged all that well.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Rodrigo opened up about her upcoming Guts World Tour, for which she is rehearsing songs from both Guts and Sour. In the interview, she shared that some of her older music no longer resonates with her.

“Some of [those old songs]. I don’t really love so much anymore,” Rodrigo said.

When asked which ones in particular, Rodrigo said “Oh, I don’t want to tell you that. People get so sad because it’ll be their favorite song. But I just feel like I’ve grown out of some of them.”

She did, however, admit she does still love her breakthrough single, “Drivers License.” However, she can’t hear the song the same way anymore, but that’s a good thing.

“I remember putting the song out, still super heartbroken, and people would come up to me and say, ‘Wow, this takes me back to my first heartbreak,'” she said. “Now, I listen to it and I totally get it. It actually does transport me back to when I thought I was never gonna love anyone else. I’m like, Awww — that’s so cute.”

The Guts World Tour kicks off next February.