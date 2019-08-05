Ariana Grande Performed Her New Single ‘Boyfriend’ Live For The First Time At Lollapalooza

Music News Editor
08.05.19

Ariana Grande started 2019 by releasing one of the year’s most beloved albums, Thank U, Next, and the months after that have been huge, too. She headlined Coachella in April. A few days ago, she shared her first new music since releasing the album, a single called “Boyfriend” featuring Social House. This past weekend, she was one of the Lollapalooza headliners, and during her set, she decided to bring out her latest collaborators to perform the brand new single.

After her performance, she shared a photo of it on Twitter and wrote, “thank u lolla. u have my heart.” She then reflected on her busy and successful summer, writing in another tweet, “damn i really got to headline the two biggest festivals of the year. how tf did this happen. i feel so grateful & i thank u from the bottom of my heart. i dunno when i got here. but. thank u.”

Grande previously said of the song’s meaning, “well, i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to.”

Watch Grande and Social House perform “Boyfriend” above, and revisit our review of Thank U, Next here.

