Getty Image

Ariana Grande started 2019 by releasing one of the year’s most beloved albums, Thank U, Next, and the months after that have been huge, too. She headlined Coachella in April. A few days ago, she shared her first new music since releasing the album, a single called “Boyfriend” featuring Social House. This past weekend, she was one of the Lollapalooza headliners, and during her set, she decided to bring out her latest collaborators to perform the brand new single.

After her performance, she shared a photo of it on Twitter and wrote, “thank u lolla. u have my heart.” She then reflected on her busy and successful summer, writing in another tweet, “damn i really got to headline the two biggest festivals of the year. how tf did this happen. i feel so grateful & i thank u from the bottom of my heart. i dunno when i got here. but. thank u.”

thank u lolla 🖤 u have my heart pic.twitter.com/2dJlPGQ5GQ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 5, 2019

damn i really got to headline the two biggest festivals of the year. how tf did this happen. i feel so grateful & i thank u from the bottom of my heart. i dunno when i got here. but. thank u. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 5, 2019

Grande previously said of the song’s meaning, “well, i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to.”

well, i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to. 🌫 https://t.co/28CfLoJseu — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 1, 2019

Watch Grande and Social House perform “Boyfriend” above, and revisit our review of Thank U, Next here.