Lana Del Rey Stopped A Concert Because She Lost Her Vape Pen

Lana Del Rey is one of the greatest musicians of the past decade, and while there are some throwback elements to her aesthetic, there are plenty of signs that she ultimately lives in 2019 with the rest of us. Her music is both nostalgic and forward-looking, and like many of us, she’s also into vaping, so much so that she interrupted a recent performance so she could look for her lost vape pen.

During her October 3 performance at Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center, Del Rey interrupted the show so she could search for her missing vape pen. As Page Six notes, she had members of her band and stagehands help out in trying to locate the rogue e-cigarette, but after some serious searching, nobody was able to come up with it. After all was said and done, Del Rey addressed the crowd, “Oh, f*ck it. Will you sing ‘Video Games’ with me?”

Finally found the video when @LanaDelRey lost her vape on stage last night and was trying to find it😂 vc: sparklingforyou on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/B6BRiAfkTU — Lana’s venice bitch🦋 (@miranda_LDR) October 5, 2019

Portland’s Moda Center has been a hotspot lately when it comes to making music news. This Lana Del Rey vape pen incident happened a few days before YBN Cordae invited Portland Trailblazers guard (and rapper) Damian Lillard on stage at Moda so he could drop a few bars for his home crowd.

