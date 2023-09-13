Ariana Grande appeared in a new video for Vogue‘s Beauty Secrets series. During it, she talked about her makeup and getting ready routine. She also opened up about getting fillers and Botox — and why she’s made the decision to stop doing it since.

“Full transparency as a beauty person, as I do my lips,” Grande said. “[I’ve] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so — too much. I just felt like [I was] hiding, you know?”

As she was speaking about it, she started to get emotional and sad over how it affected her. Grande pointed out that beauty used to be about “hiding” for her, but she’s become more confident and wants to embrace a natural aging process.

“Being exposed to so many voices at a young age and especially when people have things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it’s really hard to know what’s worth hearing or not, but when you’re 17, you don’t really know you don’t know that yet,” she added.

Grande also points out that while getting cosmetic procedures isn’t something she wants right now, it doesn’t mean she won’t ever do it again or rule out a facelift when she’s older.

“These are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss,” she noted. “If we’re sitting here talking about beauty secrets, f*ck it let’s lay it all out there.”

Check out the video above.