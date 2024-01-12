After a quiet end of 2023 and start of 2024, the music industry is officially back. There were a ton of big releases today (January 12), from Lil Nas X, Kali Uchis, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, and of course, Ariana Grande. She returned hours ago with her new single, “Yes, And?,” a dance-ready bop that sees Grande as self-empowered as ever.

There’s one lyric in particular that has Grande fans completely besides themselves.

Towards the end of the song, Grande sings, “My face is sitting, I don’t need no disguise / Don’t comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose **** I ride? / Why?”

On that asterisked word, Grande takes a pause and doesn’t say anything, but it doesn’t take too much thinking to understand that’s she went the explicit route to talk about the focus the public puts on her romantic life.

Grande was one of the top trending topics on X (formerly Twitter) after the song’s release, and a lot of tweets are about that aforementioned lyric. As one user summarized the reactions, “ariana grande just gagged the entire planet.”

ariana grande just gagged the entire planet. pic.twitter.com/Zb11tBwiMd — domonic 💋 (@kbyefornow) January 12, 2024

Check out some more “Yes, And?” reactions below and listen to the new song above.

“Why do you care so much whose d*ck I ride?” OH ARIANA GRANDE THE MOTHER THAT YOU ARE #^}%}% pic.twitter.com/SEEHqEP41i — welp. (@YSLONIKA) January 12, 2024

ariana grande leaving the studio after recording “yes, and?” pic.twitter.com/G4UtXpzjHc — noah 💋 (@bloodlineprint) January 12, 2024

“why do you care so much who’s dick i ride?” ARIANA I GOTTA GIVE YOU YOUR 10’s pic.twitter.com/ciKUapmNm1 — sihya ☆ (@merderceo) January 12, 2024