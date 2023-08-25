Ariana Grande recently revealed that she had a week full of celebrations planned for the 10th anniversary of her beloved debut album Yours Truly.

The agenda included fun surprises for fans such as a Q&A session and a merch capsule. However, the most exciting part by far was the announcement of a special digital deluxe edition of Yours Truly, featuring live recordings of some of the original Yours Truly tracks she performed in London.

It’s out today (August 25), and the live versions of “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin'” come with videos. The singer dons blonde curls and a blue two-piece, the bottom being a sprawling skirt that sways as she performs emotively, commanding the attention of the room with her ethereal soprano.

There’s also a version of “The Way” that has the late rapper Mac Miller, who the singer famously dated for several years. It serves as the album’s final track, a bittersweet note to leave on. It displays their cosmic chemistry, immortalized in this hopeful, sweet song as their voices intertwine.

A special vinyl edition of Yours Truly will be available on Monday (August 28).

Listen to “Honeymoon Avenue (Live from London)” above and “Daydreamin’ (Live from London)” below. Find the album stream below that.

