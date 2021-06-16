On the pandemic front, things are looking up. People are getting vaccinated and consequently, the country and world are starting to open back up. In celebration of that, Ariana Grande joined James Corden on The Late Late Show for a pandemic-themed Hairspray parody. The number, a rework of “Good Morning Baltimore,” was filmed on a high-production, musical-style set and features new lyrics about getting vaccinated, reconnecting with loved ones, and enjoying life in ways we hadn’t been able to recently.

Ahead of the show, Grande shared some photos from the making of the sketch and wrote, “fun with my friend @j_corden ! tune in tonight @latelateshow 12:37 am on CBS for our skit. #LateLateShow p.s. there may even be a very special, heart attack provoking cameo made by a Tony Award winning, friend of mine !

That cameo, by the way, was Marissa Jaret Winokur, who won a Tony for her role of Tracy Turnblad in the original Broadway production of Hairspray. Winokur shared a photo of herself with Grande and Corden and wrote, “It’s not about the shoes but it’s also not NOT about the shoes Tune in tonight @latelateshow 12:37am on CBS for the skit TY @j_corden and my sweet @arianagrande for including me in such a special event .”

Watch the “No Lockdowns Anymore” skit above.