Ariana Grande Got A Hot New Artist To Feature On Her Next Album: Nonna, Her Grandmother

I have long held a belief that Ariana Grande really wants to be a rapper. She often works with rappers, sings over rap beats, and has even said she wants to release her music like a rapper. On her next album, Eternal Sunshine, she’ll take another big step in that direction, employing one of rap music’s favorite tropes: A feature from her grandma, who appears on the tracklist as “Nonna” (Italian for Grandmother). Nonna appears on the final track, “Ordinary Things,” which suggests an outro similar to Common’s “Pop’s Rap” sketches.

Grande has been teasing the album’s release for some months, releasing the energetic single “Yes, And?” in January and following it up with a remix featuring her idol Mariah Carey earlier this month. Eternal Sunshine will be Grande’s first album in four years, following 2020’s Positions. Eternal Sunshine is out 3/8 via Republic. Find more information here and see the tracklist below.