Ariana Grande Just Broke A Huge Spotify Record For Female Artists

While there are multiple ways for fans to listen to music these days, streaming has definitely become the most popular way to do so. And despite the popularity of Apple Music and Tidal, Spotify has become a major player in the game as well. What the most-streamed artists of 2020 data from Spotify revealed is that men do way better on the platform than women do, but when it comes to who is winning there among female musician, Ariana Grande is on top.

According to Chart Data, she just became the first female artist to every surpass 70 million followers on the app, a statistic that fans can easily access from every artist’s Spotify page. Just for context, Taylor Swift has around 39 monthly listeners at the moment, and another pop star having a huge year, like Dua Lipa, has 60 million. But in Ariana’s case, there hasn’t been a woman who has hit the 70 million mark before for the streaming app, so it’s a milestone for Grande’s career.

Guess Positions has the kind of playability that makes it ripe for repeat listens. At the time of writing this, Ari has 71, 592, 320 monthly listeners in the app. Kudos to her on the big win, and who else is daydreaming about what it will be like to finally hear those new songs live on tour?