In 2018, Ariana Grande delivered one of the year’s musical highlights with her album Sweetener. It was released on August 17 of that year, which makes today its third anniversary. Grande has decided to observe the occasion by reflecting on the album with some behind-the-scenes photos. Sharing a gallery of them on social media (in the form of a video), Grande wrote simply, “thank you.”

Grande previously said of the album in a 2018 interview, “Sonically, also where I’m using my voice is very different this time. I feel like everyone’s heard me do all the gymnastic stuff and it’s fun, I love to sing, you know and like, prove a point when I’m like, ‘Look what I can do,’ but also it’s cool that this is a way more about like, the lyrical content and it’s like a sweeter more mature side of my voice. I feel like it’s like using newer parts of my range that I don’t get to showcase on my radio ones.” She also noted, “I feel I’m gonna look back at life and like instead of having kept diaries, I would have made albums and be like, ‘Oh, I remember exactly what was happening when we made this, I remember exactly what’s happening.’ So it’s just another dope chapter closed.”

