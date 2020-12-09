Getty Image
Ariana Grande And Netflix Might Be Teasing A ‘Sweetener’ Tour Movie

It was reported this summer that Ariana Grande was working on a deal to bring a Sweetener tour movie to either Netflix or YouTube, with Netflux apparently approaching Grande with an offer of $5 million. Nothing is official on that front yet, although both Grande and Netflix seem to be hinting that they have something Sweetener-related in the works.

Yesterday, Grande shared a trio of photos taken during her Sweetener tour, then responded to the tweet by tagging Netflix. The streaming platform replied with, “excuse me, i love you,” which is rumored to be the title of the film. A Grande fan page on Twitter noted yesterday that for some users, visiting netflix.com/excusemeiloveyou directs to a placeholder page for something that is tagged with genres related to documentaries and music.

There’s certainly a precedent for a Sweetener documentary from Grande. In 2018, she released the docuseries Dangerous Woman Diaries on YouTube (all four episodes of which are now available to watch for free). Additionally, she has already released a live album from the Sweetener tour, K Bye For Now (SWT Live), which came out around this time last year.

Meanwhile, it’s already been a great December for Grande and her fans, as she linked up with Mariah Carey for a new holiday collaboration.

