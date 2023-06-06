We all go through phases, and depending on how extreme the past versions of ourselves were, sometimes it can be a cringe-inducing experience to look back on previous eras. Ariana Grande isn’t necessarily cringing, but in a new TikTok video, she’s definitely at least poking fun at the difference between her current and former makeup styles.

Grande wrote in on-screen text, “me to old me who wouldn’t dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip.” In the video, Grande plays two versions of herself, one of which is applying her classic makeup look. All the while, audio from Keeping Up With The Kardashians plays as Grande lip-syncs along. In the audio, Kim Kardashian asks her mother Kris Jenner, “Do you think your eyes are a little too smokey for every day?” The video switches to Grande applying the older makeup style as she mouths along to Jenner’s response, “Yeah, I’m going through a phase. Is that OK with you?”

Meanwhile, Grande recently removed over 4,000 Instagram posts from her profile, which has fans excited for the possibility of new music. Grande has had a chart presence this year, though, actually earning a No. 1 single thanks to a new remix of The Weeknd’s “Die For You.”