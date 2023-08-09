The Asian Hall Of Fame has unveiled their list of 2023 inductees, giving nods to sixteen big names across multiple industries, including music, business, video games — Nintendo (yes, the company) — and more. From the entertainment realm, Blackpink’s Lisa (Lalisa Manoban) is included as a “cultural icon,” according to Billboard.

Tokimonsta (Jennifer Lee) is a Grammy-nominated EDM producer who is on this year’s inductee list. One band, Far*East Movement, who some might recognize for their hit “Like A G6,” are also being included.

Ryuichi Sakamoto is an Oscar winner for Best Original Score for The Last Emperor, although he passed away in March and will be honored for his life achievements.

Freddie Mercury is also earning a posthumous induction for his clear impact as the lead performer of Queen and societal reach beyond that (Mercury’s parents were from India). Finally, Johnny Cash, although not having Asian heritage, is being recognized as an artist ambassador after passing away in 2003.

“Inductees and artist ambassadors inspire courage, character, and service for the betterment of our country and humanity,” Maki Hsieh, the Asian Hall Of Fame’s President and CEO, shared in a statement via the publication.

This year’s ceremony will be held at Los Angeles’ Biltmore Hotel on October 21, with tickets, sponsorships, and the full list of inductees available via their official website.