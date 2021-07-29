Following up her excellent 2020 debut Look At Us Now Dad, Melbourne pop star Banoffee is releasing her second album this fall. Titled Teartracks, the sophomore project features contributions from Planet 1999, Perto and fellow Charli XCX band member Ceci. Banoffee, aka Martha Brown, has been playing in Charli’s band for a while now, but it’s her left-of-center, shimmering pop that’s taking center stage for the artist lately.

Her album comes long with a new single and video, for the song “Idiot,” a track that certainly helps introduce the themes Teartracks will cover. In the self-deprecating clip, Banoffee reckons with her own past behavior, and how it’s led to a current depressive episode. Like the album title indicates, the record will concern itself with sad moments, and Banoffee said she hopes it helps people cope with their own bouts of misery. This has never been more clear than in the “Idiot” video, which was directed y her frequent collaborator Phebe Schmidt, and depicts the artist in the midst of several public tantrums, as well as wallowing in a heart-shaped bed.

“Making this video was such a joy,” Banoffee said of the clip. “Living out a dream I had about trolling tradies was such a fun experience and of course a moment on a love heart bed was crucial. ‘Idiot’ is about needing to stay indoors and be self-indulgent, it’s about indulging in brattiness, with the help of my amazing creative team I think we made a version of that that’s really fun.”

Along with this new single, the news of her new album comes on the heels of another single released earlier this year, “Tapioca Cheeks,” which will also be featured on the project.

Watch the “Idiot” video above and find the Teartracks tracklist below.

1. “Tapioca Cheeks”

2. “Enough”

3. “illnevergettofuckany1”

4. “I Hate It”

5. “Idiot”

6. “Pill”

7. “Money”

8. “Something Great”

9. “Tear”

Teartracks is out 10/8 via Cascine.