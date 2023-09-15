Bella Poarch Recruits Lauv For The Bombastic Pop Song ‘Crush’

Last year, Bella Poarch of TikTok fame unveiled her alluring Dolls EP, whose title track had an unhinged music video featuring Grimes, Madison Beer, and other celebrities. Now, she’s back with her new song and video “Crush.”

“‘Crush’ is this fun, brighter side of me that I’m excited to showcase,” the 26-year-old said in a statement. “The song itself is light, cheeky, and it gives you the flirty feeling of butterflies in your stomach that you get when sparks begin to fly. It’s about being in the moment and indulging in the simple things like binging Love Island, or having an innocent crush without overthinking it (which I’m guilty of). Lauv is such an incredible artist and being able to work with him is such an honor. He’s one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met, and I LAUVed working with him hehe.”

Lauv added, “’Crush’ is about that feeling when you’re into someone but don’t wanna cross the line ’cause it’s so fun just being slightly into them. I wrote this song in Thailand with some amazing songwriters and when Bella wanted to record it, I was so excited to hear her take on it. Love singing with her and so happy ‘Crush’ is finally out!”

Listen to “Crush” above.

