All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. Bad Bunny finally released his highly-anticipated new album, giving fans something to dance to over the past few days. Troye Sivan also made headlines for a few surprises that he had in store during his new music video. And so much more not to miss. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Bad Bunny — “Monaco” Bad Bunny is back with his new surprise album. One of the standouts so far is “Monaco,” where he embraces the finer things in life. It also doesn’t hurt that the music video finds him channeling mob vibes by eating dinner with Al Pacino. Troye Sivan — “One of Your Girls” Sivan has not shied away from pushing the boundaries during his album cycle for Something To Write Home About. His latest, “One Of Your Girls,” has had the internet equally buzzing as he dances in drag in the music video for the synth dance anthem.

PinkPantheress — “Capable Of Love” PinkPantheress unveiled that her debut album, Heaven Knows, is on the way. What better way to do a reveal than by dropping a new track, “Capable Of Love,” to hold fans over? The emotional song finds her grieving the loss of a relationship, with a B&W music video that perfectly fits the vibes. Holly Humberstone — “Elvis Impersonators” Holly Humberstone dropped her incredible new album, Paint My Bedroom Black, this week. “Elvis Impersonators” is a personal favorite. In it, she details missing her sister. Still, she also leaves room for listeners to apply their interpretations of looking back on good memories and inside jokes.

Lauren Mayberry — “Shame” “I had the idea for a while of a song that had the tagline of ‘what a shame,’ but in a sarcastic way,” Mayberry shared of her new solo single. “And the word ‘shame’ having a double meaning – the shame you feel and internalize, but what a shame you feel like that and can’t change it.” Fred Again.., Jozzy — “Ten” “This is a song about missing home,” Fred Again.. wrote on social media about his new “Ten” collaboration with Jozzy. The electronic dance track takes on a chiller tone, tapping into the deeper meaning behind it all.

Chelsea Cutler — “You Don’t Think About Me At All” Chelsea Cutler puts her emotions on full display during her vulnerable new album, Stellaria. “The second you start envying someone who looks like they’re in the hot seat, they’re out, and the next person’s in,” she told Uproxx about “You Don’t Think About Me At All,” where she grapples with the music industry. Lauren Spencer Smith – “Sad Forever” Featured on the deluxe version of Spencer Smith’s debut album, “Sad Forever” is a heartbreaking portrayal of how she struggles to let go of any negative emotions. “I just wish someone would give me an answer,” she hopelessly notes in the outro.