All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Billie Eilish — “Oxytocin” This week, pop darling Billie Eilish released her long-awaited sophomore album Happier Than Ever. The singer said she hopes fans “recline and close your eyes, and listen” to the LP in a car with nice speakers while it’s raining. Her trance-like track “Oxytocin” is perfect for a stormy environment. The thumping song is a departure from the alt-pop heard on Eilish’s debut release, combining electronic elements with her drowned-out vocals. Silk Sonic — “Skate” After setting the bar high with their debut single “Leave The Door Open,” Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ Silk Sonic project finally dropped their follow-up single “Skate.” Keeping things light and groovy, the track is a sunny and hip-swinging love song with soulful lyrical delivery.

Pop Smoke — “Demeanor” Feat. Dua Lipa Pop Smoke’s tragic death at just 20-years-old is still being mourned by the music community. But because the rapper was such a prolific musician, fans have been graced with a number of posthumous releases. His latest LP Faith is a 30-track masterclass in hitmaking, including the thumping and fervent song “Demeanor” with Dua Lipa that’s sure to grace airwaves all summer long. Bleachers — “Secret Life” Feat. Lana Del Rey Offering another preview of their Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night LP, Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers shared the woozy ballad “Secret Life” featuring background vocals from Lana Del Rey. The single shares a softer side of the record, pulling inspiration from the tender releases Antonoff worked on with songwriters like Clairo and Taylor Swift.

Jhay Cortez — “En Mi Cuarto” Feat. Skrillex Following up on his award-winning Bad Bunny collaboration “Dákiti,” Puerto Rican-born musician Jhay Cortez teams up with EDM heavy-hitter Skrillex for the infectious single “En Mi Cuarto.” Combining Cortez’s expert pop hooks and Skrillex’s memorable bass drops, the two hitmakers serve up a beach-ready track to continue the summer. Dan + Shay — “Lying” Grammy-winning artists Dan + Shay may have promised their upcoming album Good Things is their best one yet, and their new track “Lying” stands as proof. With just a few weeks before the project’s official debut, “Lying” offers another preview of the project. With a twangy backing band and the singers’ heart-tugging vocals, the song is the perfect cure to any breakup blues.

Tokimonsta — “Naked” Feat. Channel Tres Acclaimed producer Tokimonsta tapped acclaimed musician Channel Tres for the funk-forward single “Naked” this week. The song sees the producer’s expert dance-ready rhythms and Channel Tres rose-tinted voice, crafting an irresistible tune that’s sure to make you get up and move. Yola — “Dancing Away In Tears” After receiving several Grammy nods for her debut album, singer Yola returned with her anthemic LP Stand For Myself, which features the jazzy tune “Dancing Away In Tears.” The orchestral single sees Yola standing up for her self-worth with bravado. About the track, Yola said: “There are times you just need to cut and run, but sometimes you need only slowly waltz away waving a sorry goodbye wishing it could’ve gone another way. Either way, you’re out.”