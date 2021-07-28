Jack Antonoff’s solo project Bleachers is gearing up to release its third album, Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, this Friday, and just before the record comes, he’s dropped a new song. If you’ve been following along with the massive pop single that kicked off the album, “Stop Making This Hurt,” and the other music he’s already shared, like the saxophone-spiked “How Dare You Want More,” then this new track, “Secret Life,” will feel like something of a left turn.

It’s more akin to the softer, folksier music he’s been helping artists like Clairo, Taylor Swift, and Lana Del Rey make, and the latter joins him on background vocals for the song. The track is a subtle rebuttal of celebrity an the pressures it can bring, but probably also works for anyone who is just wishing for a few moments — or months or years — away from the rest of the world to focus on their relationship. Jack is singing with a totally different, slower and softer vocal tone that gives the music a sense of levity, and he sounds great in this register.

Check out “Secret Life” above.

Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night is out 7/30 via RCA. Pre-order it here.