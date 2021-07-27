All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw the return of many big-name pop stars. Lorde dropped her second single of the year, Camila Cabello ushered in her new era of music, and Coldplay offered another look at their upcoming project. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Lorde — “Stoned At The Nail Salon” After announcing her Solar Power album with the summer-ready title track, Lorde shared the stripped-down tune “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” which boasts wistful acoustic guitar as the singer contemplates how her life has fundamentally shifted in the last few years. “This song is sort of a rumination on getting older, settling into domesticity, and questioning if you’ve made the right decisions,” Lorde said of the track. Camila Cabello — “Don’t Go Yet” It’s been nearly two years since Camila Cabello released her sophomore album Romance, and after taking some time off of music to star in the upcoming Cinderella remake, the singer is ready for her next chapter. Cabello fired off the rhythmic tune “Don’t Go Yet” to mark her next era of music, making it clear that she’s gearing up to drop even more energetic hits.

Coldplay — “Coloratura” While many pop musicians shared summer-ready hits this week, Coldplay did something a little different. They debuted the 10-minute Music Of The Spheres album closer “Coloratura,” which opens with atmospheric soundscapes before the song transitions into a Dark Side Of The Moon-inspired ballad as vocalist Chris Martin sings of the cosmos. Khalid — “New Normal” Khalid returned with the brooding single “New Normal,” a song which officially announces his upcoming album Everything Is Changing. The soulful track is Khalid’s way of letting fans know that, whatever they’re going through, things will get better. “‘New Normal’ was inspired by how I was feeling during the pandemic and the emotional toll that quarantine took on me and my friends,” Khalid said about his new single.

Bazzi — “I Like That” The last we heard from Bazzi was nearly a year ago with the pop crooner dropped his carefree track “Young & Alive.” Now armed with new music, the singer shares the funk-forward tune “I Like That,” a playful tune shouting out his crush. “This is the start of a series of songs that are my absolute favorite I’ve made to date. I’m pushing myself musically & simply having more fun,” Bazzi said about the effort. Remi Wolf — “Liquor Store” Eccentric pop singer Remi Wolf heralds her upcoming album this week with the playful track “Liquor Store.” The rousing track shows what Wolf does best, combining captivating hooks, cheeky lyrics, and a blown out chorus to craft an effortlessly-fun tune. About the single, Wolf said she was feeling particularly creative at the time: “At the end of 2020, after six months away from the studio, I had a crazy explosive week where all these feelings came pouring out of me — ‘Liquor Store’ captures a lot of them.”

James Blake — “Say What You Will” Officially setting a fall date for his upcoming album Friends That Break Your Heart, Grammy-winning artist James Blake debuted the cathartic tune “Say What You Will.” The tender ballad details some of the hardships Blake has experienced following his rise to fame, showcasing his affecting vocals over gentle instrumentation. “The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing,” Blake said of the new song in a statement. “Comparison really is the thief of joy.” Anne-Marie — “Kiss My (Uh Oh)” Feat. Little Mix Pop singer Anne-Marie shared her anticipated album Therapy this week. While much of the effort sees the singer opening up about her insecurities, it also features some wildly fun songs like “Kiss My (Uh Oh)” with girl group Little Mix. The kiss-off song is an empowering ode to realizing self worth and leaving all those who don’t serve you in the rear view mirror.