Kali Uchis returned with a surprise EP in April, hoping to hold fans over until she releases her next full-length project. The singer has yet to reveal the details around her upcoming project, but she’s already shared a couple of tracks, debuting her Rico Nasty collaboration “Aquí Yo Mando” alongside a cinematic video where the two pull off a series of mischievous stunts. Now she’s showing off her lustful side in the sensual video to “La Luz.”

Directed by Uchis herself, the video opens with the singer texting her crush about date plans. The two eventually link up and proceed to have a steamy night in the singer’s room. Collaborator Jhay Cortez appears on screen for his verse and gets a voyeuristic view of what’s going on behind his collaborator’s closed door.

Offering a bit of behind-the-scenes information about the shoot, Kali answered a few of her fans’ questions on Twitter, in which she said that she filmed the video in LA on a day so hot that someone on set passed out from heat exhaustion.

15hours! it was the hottest day in LA HISTORY 120° & the only air con broke 😢someone actually passed out onset https://t.co/Hab3e69CEx — KALI UCHIS (@KALIUCHIS) October 26, 2020

Watch Uchis’ “La Luz” video above.

